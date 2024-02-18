Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) PT Raised to $79.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $2,103,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,668,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,246. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after buying an additional 121,791 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

