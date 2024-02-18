ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220,433 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 5.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of ServiceNow worth $2,232,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock worth $7,382,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NOW stock traded down $15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $765.00. 1,141,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,000. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $735.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $641.57.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

