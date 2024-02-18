Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Shares Up 1.5%

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98. 9,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 11,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Shapeways in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shapeways by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shapeways by 143.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 8.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.
