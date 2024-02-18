SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08, Briefing.com reports. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja updated its FY24 guidance to $3.45-3.61 EPS.

SharkNinja Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SN traded up 1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting 52.51. 1,240,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 49.66. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 54.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SharkNinja by 826.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SharkNinja by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 59.00.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

