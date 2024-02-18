Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $110.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.16.

SHOP stock opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. Shopify has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

