Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Grows By 6.7%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

FULT stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULT. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

