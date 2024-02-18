Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $125.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 9.66. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $126.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

