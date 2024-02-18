Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 120,123 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,000. Southern comprises 3.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,509,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

