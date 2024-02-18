Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,341 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,452,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,097,000 after purchasing an additional 440,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.58. 12,823,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,477,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

