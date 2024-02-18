Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% in the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $20,479,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 932,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 176,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 113,778 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,917 shares of company stock valued at $867,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AVTE stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $20.91. 80,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,756. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

