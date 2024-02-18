Silverarc Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 133.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,142 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 208,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,559. The company has a current ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $32.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pliant Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.