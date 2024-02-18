Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 508,883 UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 508,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,000. UroGen Pharma comprises about 2.2% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of UroGen Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URGN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 180,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 813,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 292.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UroGen Pharma

In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. 450,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,430. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $453.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

