Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 121.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

