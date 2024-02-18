Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after buying an additional 106,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Insmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Insmed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 15.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after purchasing an additional 579,241 shares during the period.

INSM traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,881. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.95. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $68,247.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

