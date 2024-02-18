Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,130,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000. Gossamer Bio accounts for approximately 1.5% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 2.72% of Gossamer Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,213 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 126.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,357,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 567,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,703. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

