Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,767 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 791,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.7% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

BCRX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. 2,661,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.91. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

