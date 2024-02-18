Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,625 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,625 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Cerus worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,010,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after buying an additional 1,222,273 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after buying an additional 236,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,236,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after buying an additional 219,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cerus by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,873,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 854,609 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of CERS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.27. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

