Silverarc Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Clene worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clene by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clene by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clene by 113.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Clene Price Performance

Shares of CLNN stock remained flat at $0.46 on Friday. 589,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Clene Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Clene Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

