Silverarc Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the quarter. Cogent Biosciences comprises about 1.9% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Cogent Biosciences worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,354 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $17,116,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.02. 1,691,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

