Silverarc Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 89,255 shares during the period. Merus comprises 3.6% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Merus worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Merus by 3,725.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Merus by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,930,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merus Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Merus stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $46.03. 957,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.04. Merus has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

