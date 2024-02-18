Silverarc Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,668 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %
TERN stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 983,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,558. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
