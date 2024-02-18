Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Boosted by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 545.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.3 %

SPG traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.96. 1,792,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,882. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.