SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $463.58 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $463.58 million and approximately $192.94 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00015915 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,738.23 or 0.99981686 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009181 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00168018 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006681 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,411,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,438,767.0632157 with 1,256,515,682.6824672 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.47371549 USD and is up 19.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $300,108,215.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

