Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Sirius Petroleum Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £14.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

About Sirius Petroleum

Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

