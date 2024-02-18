SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $145.00 at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $121.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.88.

SITE stock opened at $165.53 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,210,000 after buying an additional 232,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,892,000 after buying an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,480,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

