SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $142.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of SITM opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average is $116.83. SiTime has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $142.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.86.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $612,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,117,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,503,000 after acquiring an additional 50,876 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,645,000 after acquiring an additional 155,307 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

