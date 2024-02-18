Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $115.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $103.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.