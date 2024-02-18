Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Holdings Reduced by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Slam worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Slam by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Slam by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Slam Price Performance

Shares of SLAM opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

