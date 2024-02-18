Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.70), reports. The company had revenue of C$48.79 million for the quarter.

