SmarDex (SDEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.77 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, SmarDex has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $100.77 million and approximately $908,933.90 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01393347 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,675,582.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

