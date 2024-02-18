Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $306.98

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 306.98 ($3.88) and traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.48). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 346.50 ($4.38), with a volume of 9,612 shares trading hands.

Somero Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £192.20 million, a P/E ratio of 962.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.89.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

