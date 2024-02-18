SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Stake Lowered by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,105.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.28. 236,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

