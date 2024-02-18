SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,140,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

