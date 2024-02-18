Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK opened at $155.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $155.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $710,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $42,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.