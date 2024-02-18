Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $8.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 0.7 %

SPWH stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $149.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.82. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $2,488,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 502,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.