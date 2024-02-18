SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.30.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.