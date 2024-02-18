SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. CIBC lowered SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

SSRM opened at $4.91 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $996.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SSR Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

