SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

SSRM opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,455,000 after purchasing an additional 180,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,922,000 after buying an additional 1,575,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,769,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,603,000 after buying an additional 83,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,352,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

