Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.35. 864,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,413. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.29.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

