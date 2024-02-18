Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.95 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $160.23 million and $4.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015846 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,797.83 or 0.99971302 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009156 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000883 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00165515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04111074 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $5,126,673.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.