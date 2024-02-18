Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 3.0 %

RUSHA opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock worth $69,337,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.