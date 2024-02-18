Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $44.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Steven Madden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

