Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $180.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $168.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Waste Connections by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.