Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $81.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Bruker Stock Up 2.1 %

BRKR stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bruker by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

