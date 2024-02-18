Stifel Nicolaus Raises Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $35.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,020,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 553,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

