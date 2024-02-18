StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

BDL opened at $24.90 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDL. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

