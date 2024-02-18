StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. Kaman has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 236.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 99.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

