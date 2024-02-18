StockNews.com Lowers Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 275,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.