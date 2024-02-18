StockNews.com Lowers VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $459.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.