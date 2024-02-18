StockNews.com Upgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to “Strong-Buy”

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of BRC opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brady by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brady by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brady by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 18.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 198,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

